$2 subs at Firehouse Subs in Danville as restaurant celebrates anniversary

DANVILLE, Va. - Looking for a cheap lunch or dinner?

Firehouse Subs in Danville is celebrating its one-year anniversary and thanking its customers by selling $2 medium Hook & Ladder subs until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

On Saturday, the restaurant will give back to the community by donating 10% of sales from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. Guests will also be able to “Fill the Pickle Bucket” throughout the week and donate cash directly to the local organization.

Tuesday's $2 deal is not valid for phone orders, online orders or delivery, both in-house and third-party.

The restaurant is located at 450 Mall Drive, Suite 120 in Danville.

