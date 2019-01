MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 313 Clift St., just off Starling Avenue, according to police.

The house was hit nine times.

The wounded victim was taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not released any further information about the two people thus far.

