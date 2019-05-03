100-mile yard sale from Danville to Amherst underway

DANVILLE, Va. - If you're looking for a bargain, you may want to check out the 100-mile yard sale this weekend.

The annual event stretches from Danville to Amherst.

Sales will be set up along Highway 29.

It started yesterday and runs through Sunday.

Cheap John's Antiques in Danville is one of the participants.

Owner Linda Gerells said the 100-mile yard sale brings in hundreds of customers, many of whom become repeat customers.

"They always look for porch furniture, gliders, old chairs, patio furniture. This time of year, people are wanting to get outside and plant flowers," Gerells said.

To find the locations of some of the sales, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.