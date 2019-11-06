12-year-old girl hit by pickup truck while getting off school bus in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck as she got off a school bus on Wednesday in Danville.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Danville City Public Schools bus stopped near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Haynesworth Drive, according to Danville city officials.

Authorities say a 12-year-old student at Westwood Middle School got of the bus to cross Elizabeth Street and was hit by a 2009 Chevy pickup truck owned by Thompson Trucking in Concord, Virginia.

The truck crossed over to the northbound side of Elizabeth Street to get around the bus, where it hit the student, according to Danville city officials.

The student was conscious at the scene and was taken to SOVAH Health-Danville, according to Danville city officials.

Authorities say as a result of the incident, David Durham, 81, was charged with passing a stopped school bus in violation of Virginia State Code 46.2-859.

Witnesses told police that the bus' warning lights were on at the time of the collision.

