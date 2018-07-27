13-year-old, 21-year-old hospitalized after Danville double shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Danville on Thursday night.

At 11 p.m., Danville police responded to SOVAH Health in reference to two gunshot wound victims.

One victim, a 13-year-old Danville resident, was shot in the back.

The other, a 21-year-old Danville resident, was shot in the left arm.

Authorities say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were shot in the 600 block of Cabell Street, according to police.

The victims could not provide police with any suspect information.

The Danville Police Department is continuing the investigation into this case.

