$1.35 million worth of marijuana seized in Henry County growing operations, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities seized more than $1 million worth of marijuana as part of a two-day operation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a multi-day marijuana eradication operation.



Authorities found 450 mature marijuana plants in the Stanleytown area of Henry County, as well as an additional small quantity of marijuana plants in the Rangeley area of Henry County.

The plants were discovered in outdoor growing operations and had an estimated street value of about $1,350,000.

The investigation of the suspects responsible for the marijuana growing operations is ongoing.

Anyone having information regarding these investigations or other drug violations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

