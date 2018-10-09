14-year-old Danville girl charged after school shooting threatened on social media

DANVILLE, Va. - Authorities charged a 14-year-old girl they say threatened a school shooting against a Danville school on Monday.

The Danville Police Department investigated the school-shooting threat in partnership with the Danville Public Schools and they say they identified the source.

The girl, who is a Danville City Schools student, faces a felony charge of threatening death or bodily harm to people on school grounds.

No credible threats to school safety were found, according to the police department.

