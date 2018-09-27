17-year-old receives second murder charge after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police charged a 17-year-old Thursday morning after a man was shot to death in August in Danville.

Kurtyus Hairston has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 46-year-old Charlie Williams.

Officers got a call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 that a man had been found dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in a car in the front yard of a house on Henry Street.

Hairston was also charged on August 18 for the death of Patrick Gunn.

According to police, Hairston is being held in W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention Center in Danville but a transfer requested has been filed in an effort to try him in court as an adult.

