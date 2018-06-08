18-year-old man considered armed and dangerous, wanted after two Danville robberies

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted 18-year-old man they consider armed and dangerous.

Donte Hawkins is currently wanted in connection with the May 17 robbery of Tobacco and More and a robbery on May 19 in a Walgreens parking lot.

Hawkins is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Hawkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing in each incident.

Anyone with information on Hawkins' whereabouts is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

