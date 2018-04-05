18-year-old woman shot at Danville Sheetz

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police say an 18-year-old woman was shot at a Sheetz overnight.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the Sheetz on Riverside Drive.

The woman's family took her to Sovah Health before officers arrived at Sheetz. She was shot in the right side of her body and is expected to make a recovery.

Police have not made any arrests. So far, there is no information on a suspect.

This Sheetz is close to the Buffalo Wild Wings, where there was a shootout just last week.

