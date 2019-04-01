19-year-old man shot in Henry County, flown to hospital for treatment

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 19-year-old man had to be flown to Roanoke on Monday afternoon after being shot in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:35 p.m., crews arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Daniels Creek Road, where they found a man inside the home who had been shot.

Alton Laron Backer, who lived at the address, was flown to a hospital in Roanoke for treatment after being shot in the torso and arm, according to deputies.

The victim said he was outside when two men in a black vehicle with dark windows shot at him, hitting him twice, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Through the course of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said, illegal narcotics were found inside the residence.

Anyone who may have been passing through the area and saw anything or anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.



