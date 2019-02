MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Martinsville teen continues to recover after being shot twice.

Police say Nictavius Tinsley, 19, was shot in the arm and leg around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Armstead Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital in Martinsville and then flown to a hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, call police.

