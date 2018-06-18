Commonwealth's Attorney: 2 Danville officers justified in deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

For the first time, we are seeing and hearing new evidence that led up to a fatal police shooting in Danville in April.

Monday, the commonwealth's attorney ruled the two officers involved were justified in their use of deadly force.

Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman says surveillance video from two separate locations, a 911 call and police body cam video all shows the officers reasonably feared for their safety and were therefore justified.

For the first time, we saw gas station surveillance video of the April 8th assault between 25-year-old Juan Jones and his girlfriend. We also heard the 911 call his girlfriend made from the gas station. We were then shown home surveillance video showing Jones attempting to kick in the door at his girlfriend's house after she left the gas station.

That is when officers Christopher Simpkins and David Branch arrived at the house.

Body cam video released by Danville Police just days after the shooting shows the officers telling Jones to show his hands after he wrecked his car in a nearby wooded area.

The officers tried to use a Taser to stop him but when that didn't work they told him not to make any sudden moves.

Jones appears to turn quickly towards the officers and that's when they open fire.

We also learned Monday that a toxicology report revealed that Jones' blood alcohol content when he was shot was 1.0.

Newman said, "The officers did, really, almost by the book as to what they were supposed to do to try to keep people down, to try to calm people, try to get him out of the car, try to wait him out. They gave him very clear instructions in reference to 'Let me see your hands,' 'Get out.' They did not go immediately to deadly force."

ORIGINAL STORY

Danville police are holding a news conference Monday to address a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened April 8.

Juan Markee Jones, 25, died at Sovah Health after being shot by Danville police officers, according to the police department.

According to police, officers had been trying to arrest Jones for assaulting a woman a short time earlier. Officers tried to use a Taser, but it was ineffective.

DANVILLE POLICE RELEASE BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Jones is seen on body cam footage turning toward the officers and making what appears to be a motion with his hands as if he's raising a gun.

That's when he was shot.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. WSLS plans to livestream the event on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.