2 Danville officers recognized for valor in deadly shooting

LEFT TO RIGHT: Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, Off. John Stadler, Off. Justin Nelson, Chief Howard Hall (VACP First Vice President), Chief Bradley J. Rinehimer (VACP Board)

DANVILLE, Va. - A statewide agency recently recognized two Danville police officers for their bravery and valor.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation honored officers Justin Nelson and John Stadler on Friday at the organization's Awards Banquet and Annual Conference.

Both officers faced grave danger and serious potential harm during an armed confrontation while responding to a call in January 2018, according to the VACP.

Police said 54-year-old Richard Towler, fired at them through the front door.

In April, Danville commonwealth attorney Michael Newman released his report, which determined that criminal charges would not be filed against the two officers.

