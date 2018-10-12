2 more confirmed dead from Southside flooding

DANVILLE, Va. - Two more people have been confirmed dead in Southside from Michael floodwaters.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a man was swept away from his vehicle during flash flooding on Colonial Court. Police have identified him as 53-year-old Danville resident William Lynn Tanksley. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

A second person was killed on Goodyear Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. The victim was stranded inside of a vehicle during flooding. Police are working to notify their family members.

We reported earlier that James E. King Jr., 45, of Dry Fork, Virginia, died in Pittsylvania County after being swept away.

