20-year-old elected to Danville School Board

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville School Board now has its youngest member ever.

Tyquan Graves, 20, was elected to the school board Tuesday.

Graves currently works as an academic coach at Bonner Middle School through the Americorp program.

He plans to focus on school and community safety and bridging what he calls the gap between the community and the schools.

He says he had mixed emotions when the election results came in Tuesday night.

"It was a relief for quite a while, but then I got nervous again because I was so anxious and ready to put in the work. So, I can't really say how I felt last night. It still hasn't hit me yet," Graves said Wednesday afternoon.

He hopes his election will show other young people that there is no limit to what they can achieve if they work hard.

