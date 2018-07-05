20-year-old Lynchburg woman charged with stabbing man

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested a woman after a man was stabbed multiple times on the Fourth of July.

Police responded to the call on Old Riverside Drive around 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they were met by a 32-year-old Danville man who had been stabbed in his chest and both of his arms. He was taken to Sovah Health and is expected to be OK.

Twenty-year-old Lynchburg resident Asiania Monique Morris is charged with malicious wounding. She is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.