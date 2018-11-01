23-year-old Danville woman dies in Route 29 crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 23-year-old Danville woman has died after crashing on Route 29.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 29 North in Pittsylvania County, close to Route 642.

State police say a 2008 Pontiac Torrent ran off the right side of the highway, struck the guardrail and then flipped.

The driver, Shantique L. Reid, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



