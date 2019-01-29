24 arrested, 16 wanted after Henry County undercover drug investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested two dozen people and more are wanted after an undercover drug investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Pharmaceutical pills, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the operation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Cars and money also were confiscated.

On Jan. 22, as a result of the drug operation, a county grand jury issued indictments for 111 felony charges issued on 43 adults.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 24 people on 65 felony charges.

An additional three people are currently incarcerated in correctional facilities awaiting service of their indictments.

The following agencies assisted in the investigations, Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department and the DEA.

Listed below are the 24 people arrested and charged Monday:

Ronnie Wayne Adkins, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distribution of fentanyl and methadone Joshua Todd Arrington, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with two counts of distributing meth James Anthony Barbour Jr., of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing cocaine Shawna Dawn Beamer, of Collinsville, Virginia - Charged with four counts of distributing meth and one count of distributing heroin Ashley Kathleen Bender, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing heroin Jonathan Todd Boyer, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing cocaine Ammiel Demetrius France, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distributing cocaine, second offense Jarvis Davon Giles, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with four counts of distributing cocaine (third plus offense), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (third plus offense), possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (more than a half ounce but less than 5 pounds) and endangering the life of a child Michal Shane Hairfield, of Axton, Virginia - Charged with three counts of distributing meth, two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and distributing fentanyl Jacob Daniel Hanks, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth Randall Graham Harris Jr., of Collinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth Jeffery Shawn Hodges, of Fieldale, Virginia - Charged with two counts of distributing meth Amber Boston Hood, of Ferrum, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute meth Dirk Thomas Hood, of Rocky Mount, Virginia - Charged with distributing of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth Mark Clyde Jones, of Penhook, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth, cocaine and two counts of distributing oxycodone Teyan Davon Jones, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, possession of a firearm while distributing meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted fellon with 10 years Marcus Markey Kent, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing oxyodone George Travis Mahan, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with four counts of distributing cocaine and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine Dustin Corey O'Dell, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, possession of a firearm while distributing meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Ashley Marie Raines, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distribution of oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen Michael Leonard Stockton, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with three counts of distributing hydrocodone and acetaminophen, one count of distributing fentanyl and one count of distributing oxycodone and acetaminophen Patricia Ann Walter, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with two counts of distributing oxycodone Damian Michael Wolfe, of Fieldale, Virginia - Charged with distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute meth Kevin Scott Young, of Patrick Springs, Virginia - Charged with distributing more than 10 grams of meth

The Sheriff's Office says 16 people are still wanted on charges connected to this investigation.

Anthony Eric Anderson, address unknown - Charged with distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth Michael Hix Cheatham, of Bassett Virginia - Charged with distributing meth, conspiracy to distribute meth and distributing heroin Shannon Leigh Clark, address unknown - Charged with three counts of distributing meth and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth Christi Lee Afifi Cobler, of Ridgeway, Virginia - Charged with distributing heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin Gordon Dustin Cobler, of Ridgeway, Virginia - Charged with distributing heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin Amairius Vincent Hairston, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing fentanyl Michael D'Angelo Hairston, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing oxycodone Jennifer Stout Light, of Collinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin Carlos Orland Preston, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing fentanyl (second offense) Shirley Jane Richardson, of Collinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing oxycodone and acetaminophen (third plus offense) Michelle Lynn Robinette, of Ridgeway, Virginia - Charged with two counts of distributing heroin (third plus offense) Mary Myia-La-Shika Robinson, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine Kevin Maurice Spencer, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with four counts of distributing cocaine (third plus offense) Justin Louis Thompson, of Axton, Virginia - Charged with two counts of distributing cocaine (third plus offense) Antarius Tycedric Tinsley, of Martinsville, Virginia - Charged with distributing cocaine, distributing an imitation controlled substance and obtaining money by false pretense (third plus offense) James Byrand Wheeler, of Bassett, Virginia - Charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Anyone having information pertaining to the whereabouts of the individuals listed above is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.