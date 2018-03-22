26 people arrested, 26 still wanted as Henry County drug investigation yields total 178 charges

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested 26 people Wednesday and are searching for 26 more as part of a yearlong undercover drug operation in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the focus of the operation was on the distribution of opiates and pharmaceutical pills.

As a result of the operation, a Henry County grand jury issued indictments on Monday for 178 felony charges against 58 adults.

VIEW INDIVIDUAL MUGSHOTS OF THE 26 PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

Of those 58, authorities arrested 26 Wednesday on 79 charges. Six additional people are currently incarcerated in correctional facilities awaiting service of their indictments.

The remaining 26 suspects are still being sought under sealed indictments.

During the operation, pharmaceutical pills along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized.

Authorities also said they seized multiple vehicles and money as part of the undercover operation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Department of Public Safety, United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration made Wednesday's arrests.

Additional methamphetamine and marijuana were also seized Wednesday, according to authorities.

Listed below are the 26 people arrested and charged Wednesday:

Diana Adkins, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of oxycodone Andrea Clark, of Bassett, charged with distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone Bobby Courtney Jr., of Bassett, charged with two counts of distribution of meth and one count of distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen Dontae Estes, of Martinsville, charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine Travis Hairston, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of heroin and fentanyl and distribution of monoacetylmorphine and fentanyl Amber Hood, of Rocky Mount, charged with three counts of distributing meth Delano Hunt, charged with distribution of an imitation controlled substance and obtaining money by false pretenses Mark Jones, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen Bobby Kirby, of Martinsville, charged with two counts of distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen Brian Martin, of Collinsville, charged with distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen Shanicia Martin, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen Angel Martin-Zacarius, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of cocaine Tristan Mitchell, of Bassett, charged with distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth David Murphy, of Ridgeway, charged with two counts of distribution of buprenorphine and naloxone and one count of distribution of methadone Michael Patrick, of Bassett, charged with three counts of distribution of meth Anthony Penn, of Bassett, charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine Osric Price, of Martinsville, charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine Dana Reynolds, of Bassett, charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of oxymorphone with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone and acetaminophen with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon Carla Smith, of Martinsville, charged with distribution of oxycodone Melissa Thacker, of Ridgeway, charged with four counts of distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen and one count of conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen Stephen Wall, of Bassett, charged with distribution of oxycodone Kermit Waller, charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine, third or subsequent offense Stephanie White, of Martinsville, charged with two counts of distribution of oxycodone Walter Williamson, of Bassett, charged with two counts of distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen (third or subsequent offense), three counts of distribution of oxycodone (third or subsequent offense), one count of distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen and a count of distribution of alprazolam Teresa Workman, of Ridgeway, charged with seven counts of distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen and distribution of oxycodone Kristina Wright, of Collinsville, charged with six counts of distribution of morphine, one count of distribution of oxycodone and distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen

