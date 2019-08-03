29-year-old Danville man wanted in connection to homicide investigation

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police say a 29-year-old man is wanted in connection to a Friday night homicide that killed a 21-year-old man.

Kymon Haley died on the way to the hospital just after 11:30 p.m.; officers say they found him suffering gunshot wounds along Parker Avenue.

Police say they're now looking for Rakim Knight on warrants of firearm charges, adding that he and Haley knew each other. They believe the shooting was the result of a fight.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are still looking for Knight.

