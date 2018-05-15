31-year-old Pittsylvania County woman dies in crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 31-year-old Pittsylvania County woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:55 p.m. on Route 729, less than a mile south of Route 360.

Rachel Gatewood, of Sutherlin, Virginia, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo north ON Route 729 when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The truck had stopped due to mechanical issues.

Gatewood died at the scene. police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.



