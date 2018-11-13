33 arrested in massive Martinsville illegal drug sweep

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - As part of a massive drug sweep, authorities arrested 33 people within the past week in the Martinsville area.

The charges were handed down by a grand jury last Tuesday and beginning Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to make the arrests on 86 total charges.

These charges include selling meth, cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, naloxone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and other drugs. One person is also charged with attempted second-degree murder by choking.

Below are the charges against the 33 arrested individuals.

Angela Dillon, of Martinsville, is charged with one count of selling meth James Barbour Jr., of Martinsville, is charged with four counts of selling cocaine Shawna Beamer, of Collinsville, is charged with one count of selling meth Johnathan Boyer, of Martinsville, is charged with selling morphine, meth, heroin and imitation meth, as well as conspiracy to sell meth Seona Carter, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling oxycodone Phillipl Casse, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling heroin Bradley Eanes, of Martinsville, is charged with selling meth and conspiracy to sell meth Donna Edwards, of Martinsville, is charged with selling naloxone and oxycodone Jermaine Finney, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and selling Alprazolam Quentin Grant, of Martinsville, is charged with selling cocaine and possession of a firearm with cocaine Fiana Hairston, of Martinsville, is charged with selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone Ronald Hartsock, of Bassett, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a weapon while possessing drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Gloria Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling oxycodone, selling methadone and conspiracy to sell methadone Michael Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with selling methadone and conspiracy to sell methadone Dwayne Hodges, of Axton, is charged with distribution of cocaine Chelsey Ingram, of Martinsville, is charged with distributing hydrocodone Bobby Kirby, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling hydrocodone Kimberly Lawson, of Critz, is charged with selling hydrocodone and fentanyl Brian Martin, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone James Moore, of Axton, is charged with possession of heroin, meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as carrying a concealed weapon Mark Moran, of Fieldale, is charged with selling oxycodone and meth Michael Nuckles, of Axton, is charged with selling fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl Nicole Osborne, of Martinsville, is charge with delivering drugs to a prisoner Demetrius Perkins, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine Robert Perkins, of Martinsville, is charged with possession of marijuana and attempted second-degree murder by choking Ronnie Quinn, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of distribution of meth Titus Richardson, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine and conspiracy to sell cocaine Major Scales, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling hydrocodone Michelle Scales, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling hydrocodone Trey Severt, of Collinsville, is charged with selling meth, heroin and morphine, as well as selling more than 10 grams of meth Devin Stockton, of Martinsville, is charged with four counts of selling cocaine Zakee Tahlib, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone Orielle Turner, of Collinsville, is charged with selling hydrocodone and morphine

