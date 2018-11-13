Southside

33 arrested in massive Martinsville illegal drug sweep

Charges include selling meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, among other drugs

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - As part of a massive drug sweep, authorities arrested 33 people within the past week in the Martinsville area.

The charges were handed down by a grand jury last Tuesday and beginning Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to make the arrests on 86 total charges.

These charges include selling meth, cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, naloxone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and other drugs. One person is also charged with attempted second-degree murder by choking.

Below are the charges against the 33 arrested individuals.

  1. Angela Dillon, of Martinsville, is charged with one count of selling meth
  2. James Barbour Jr., of Martinsville, is charged with four counts of selling cocaine
  3. Shawna Beamer, of Collinsville, is charged with one count of selling meth
  4. Johnathan Boyer, of Martinsville, is charged with selling morphine, meth, heroin and imitation meth, as well as conspiracy to sell meth
  5. Seona Carter, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling oxycodone
  6. Phillipl Casse, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling heroin
  7. Bradley Eanes, of Martinsville, is charged with selling meth and conspiracy to sell meth
  8. Donna Edwards, of Martinsville, is charged with selling naloxone and oxycodone
  9. Jermaine Finney, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and selling Alprazolam
  10. Quentin Grant, of Martinsville, is charged with selling cocaine and possession of a firearm with cocaine
  11. Fiana Hairston, of Martinsville, is charged with selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone
  12. Ronald Hartsock, of Bassett, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a weapon while possessing drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  13. Gloria Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling oxycodone, selling methadone and conspiracy to sell methadone
  14. Michael Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with selling methadone and conspiracy to sell methadone
  15. Dwayne Hodges, of Axton, is charged with distribution of cocaine
  16. Chelsey Ingram, of Martinsville, is charged with distributing hydrocodone
  17. Bobby Kirby, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of selling hydrocodone
  18. Kimberly Lawson, of Critz, is charged with selling hydrocodone and fentanyl
  19. Brian Martin, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone
  20. James Moore, of Axton, is charged with possession of heroin, meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as carrying a concealed weapon
  21. Mark Moran, of Fieldale, is charged with selling oxycodone and meth
  22. Michael Nuckles, of Axton, is charged with selling fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl
  23. Nicole Osborne, of Martinsville, is charge with delivering drugs to a prisoner
  24. Demetrius Perkins, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine
  25. Robert Perkins, of Martinsville, is charged with possession of marijuana and attempted second-degree murder by choking
  26. Ronnie Quinn, of Martinsville, is charged with three counts of distribution of meth
  27. Titus Richardson, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling cocaine and conspiracy to sell cocaine
  28. Major Scales, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling hydrocodone
  29. Michelle Scales, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling hydrocodone
  30. Trey Severt, of Collinsville, is charged with selling meth, heroin and morphine, as well as selling more than 10 grams of meth
  31. Devin Stockton, of Martinsville, is charged with four counts of selling cocaine
  32. Zakee Tahlib, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and conspiracy to sell oxycodone
  33. Orielle Turner, of Collinsville, is charged with selling hydrocodone and morphine

