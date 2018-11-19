$4 million in bonds could be appropriated for Danville Utilities capital improvement projects

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville City Council members could approve spending millions of dollars to update and upgrade Danville Utilities' equipment.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, council members will vote on appropriating $4 million in bonds.

The money is part of more than $7.5 million in bonds issued for capital improvement projects.

The $4 million will be used to replace parts at the Riverside Drive substation and upgrade power lines in Kentuck and Dry Fork in Pittsylvania County.

"We have smaller wires, but more growth has happened in those areas over the years," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said. "We're improving the infrastructure in those areas in order to just be more reliable."

To see the full list of capital improvement projects the more than $7.5 million in bonds will be used for if they're appropriated, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.