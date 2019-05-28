5 kittens die after being abandoned in a plastic bag on the side of a Halifax County road

DANVILLE, Va. - All five kittens found in a plastic bag in Halifax County are now dead, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.

When the bag was first found, two of the cats were still alive; however, the fourth one died at a veterinary clinic.

The fifth cat, which was being cared for by the Humane Society, has also died.

"I hope all of us never understand how someone can put living creatures in a plastic bag and dump the bag on the side of a road," wrote Paulette Dean, the organization's director, in a Facebook post. "If the majority of us ever understand and tolerate such cruelty, society truly is doomed. (Make no mistake—the shelter staff members are the true heroes. They work hard to clean, feed, water, keep the animals parasite free, on and on and on day in and day out.)"

