5-year-old boy killed in Pittsylvania County crash, 3 others hurt

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 5-year-old boy has died in a crash that also sent a woman and two other children to the hospital.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route 40 in Pittsylvania County, west of Route 775.

State police say a 2015 Mazda 5 Sport was traveling east on Route 40 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Durham, N.C., was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children were also taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and all three children were secured in child safety seats and booster seats.

Charges are pending.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.