5-year-old seriously hurt in wreck that killed Chatham woman

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash that killed a Chatham woman on Tuesday.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on Route 640, close to Route 649 in Pittsylvania County.

State police say a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Route 640, when the car ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, Sharon Martin Wimbush, 54, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police. She was taken to Danville Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The 5-year-old boy, who was in the backseat, had to be flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. State police say he was not properly secured in the seat.

The crash is under investigation.

