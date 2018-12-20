Northam announces 500 call center jobs coming to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A company that buys nonperforming loans will make a major investment that will create hundreds of jobs in Danville.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that PRA Group, Inc. will invest $15.1 million to establish a new call center in Danville. The company plans to create 500 jobs, with 375 of those created in the first year.

The company will move into the building where Telvista used to be. Telvista is a call center company that closed earlier this year.

Hiring will begin in the spring, and the average annual wage will be $38,000.

