67-year-old man dies in Pittsylvania County crash Tuesday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 67-year-old man is dead after a Pittsylvania County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the two-car crash happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m. on Route 40, just west of Route 630 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2008 Mini Cooper was going east on Route 40 when it crossed the center line of the road and hit a 2003 Cadillac Escalade head-on, according to state police.

Authorities say Edwin Wilson, 67, was driving the Mini Cooper and was not wearing his seat belt. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

