7-year-old drowns in Henry County pond

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 7-year-old child died Friday evening after drowning in a pond, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:10 p.m., the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center received a call in regard to a possible drowning in the 100 block of Davis Road.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they said, they saw a child floating in the center of a pond.

A deputy from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office swam out and brought the child back to shore.

The deputy, along with others, from the Department of Public Safety and the Volunteer Rescue Squad, attempted lifesaving measures.

The 7-year-old child was transported by rescue squad to SOVAH Health - Martinsville. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the child was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

