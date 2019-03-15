7-year-old girl dies, driver hospitalized after Henry County crash Thursday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 7-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Henry County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Route 220, just north of Route 641, authorities say.

Police say a 1990 Ford Ranger was going south on Route 220 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail and went over the embankment, ejecting the 7-year-old girl. She was wearing her seatbelt, but the driver was not.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for injuries she received in the crash. The 7-year-old girl was taken to Martinsville SOVAH Health where she later died.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

