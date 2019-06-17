71-year-old local man wanted for 2 high-speed chases

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old man who is accused of leading police on two high-speed chases.

Willie Junnie Elmore is believed to be living in either Pittsylvania County or Halifax County.

Elmore is wanted on multiple charges that stem from two high-speed chases that were both called off due to the dangers posed to the public. He is also wanted in Danville for felony shoplifting (3rd offense) and failing to appear in court.

Elmore does not have a driver's license. State police say he isn't a danger to the public unless he is driving. He is known to drive a black 2001, two-door Dodge Ram pickup truck, displaying Virginia tag number UUL-8175.

Elmore is frequently in Danville, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-432-7287, or #77. You may also contact the Pittsylvania Sheriff’s or Danville Police Department.

