71-year-old man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police say James Tolliver, 71, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and other firearm charges after a shooting in the city.

He is being held in Martinsville City Jail without bond.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Palace Court around 7:30 Friday night.

When they arrived, they say 34-year-old John Daniels had suffered a single gunshot wound to the face.

Daniels was taken to SOVAH of Martinsville, then airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police say he's listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say this is a continuing investigation.

