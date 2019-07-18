Danville assault ruled homicide after 72-year-old victim dies in hospital

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville assault is now being ruled a homicide after a 72-year-old man died after being dropped off at a hospital.

Authorities say Melvin Smith, 72, died in the hospital Wednesday. He was never released from the hospital after the initial attack, which reportedly left him with lacerations in his neck and head.

Police are still searching for Lindsey Wilson, 39, of Yanceyville, North Carolina on malicious wounding charges. This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to authorities, the people who dropped off Smith at the hospital were gone before police arrived. Officers found the car that was used to take him to the hospital in the 800 block of Betts Street and executed a search warrant. They determined that address is likely where the crime took place.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville Police.

