79-year-old man dies after being hit by a car in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A 79-year-old Martinsville man died shortly after being hit by a car Thursday night.

At 10:48 p.m., Martinsville police were notified of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Market Street and Moss Street.

John Vincent Eames was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Cobalt while he was walking across the street, according to police.

He was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators and officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Jones at 276-638-8751.

