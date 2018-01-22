80-year-old Halifax man charged with killing woman

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - An 80-year-old Halifax man is accused of killing a woman.

Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, Halifax County deputies responded to a home on Hendricks Road for a report of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Deputies arrested Jack Brown, who is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The victim's name has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

