87-year-old Martinsville man dies in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - An 87-year-old Martinsville man died in a Henry County crash Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Route 1720, just north of Route 58, when a 2003 Ford Taurus going south ran off the left side of the roadway and down an embankment and hit a concrete storm drain, according to police.

The Taurus' driver, Charlie Junior Phillips, was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, said police.

The crash remains under investigation.

