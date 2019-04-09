Accessing publicly available Danville city data now easier

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new website available to help you better understand Danville.

It's called the Geographic Data Hub and was created by the city's information technology department.

The website has eight categories, including parks and recreation and schools.

The categories have over 35 features that provide information.

Before the website existed, people had to file a formal request with the city to get a lot of the information the site provides.

"Right now, a lot of other localities are also providing open data. That's something that is important to Danville as far as being transparent," Danville Geographic Information System Officer Rachel Rupe said.

To see the website, click here.

