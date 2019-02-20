Additional boat slips coming to Philpott Marina

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Philpott Marina in Henry County is expanding.

Work is expected to start this fall to add 16 more boat slips.

The work is expected to cost $250,000.

Each slip is 11 feet wide and 22 feet long and costs $1,200 a year to rent.

Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said there are currently about 100 people on a waiting list for boat slips.

"When the slips are completed, we'll start at the top of the list. The first 16 people will have the first opportunity to rent the slips. If any of those choose not to, then we'll continue working our way down the list until we rent them all," Adams said.

The new slips are expected to be ready by March of 2020.

