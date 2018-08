DANVILLE, Va. - The Red Cross is helping a Danville family after a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to an apartment at the Cardinal Village housing complex around 2 p.m.

When they went inside, they found a bed on fire.

The apartment itself was not damaged.

According a release from the Danville Fire Department, the fire has been ruled accidental.

The release did not say what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.