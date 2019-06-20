Afternoon fire in Danville destroys home

DANVILLE, Va. - A home was destroyed in an afternoon fire in Danville, according to city officials.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 305 Plum Street Thursday around 12:30 p.m. and found coming from the one-story house.

Everyone in the house made it out safely, according to authorities.

Officials say crews were able to get the fire under control just before 1 p.m. One bedroom of the house reportedly sustained heavy fire and water damage, with the rest of the house sustaining heat and smoke damage, causing the house to be condemned.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

