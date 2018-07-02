Alonzo Jones chosen as Danville's next mayor

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville City Councilman Alonzo Jones is the city's new mayor.

Council members chose a new mayor and vice mayor Monday after they were sworn in.

Jones had been the vice mayor since 2016.

Lee Vogler was chosen as the new vice mayor.

The city's previous mayor, John Gilstrap, decided not to seek re-election.

Jones said he hopes to build partnerships with the community to help reduce crime, improve education and grow the city.

"We want partners. We need partners to help us carry out these three strategic goals. Council can't do it by themselves. I want to thank my fellow council members for electing me as their mayor. There's exciting things happening in Danville," Jones said.

Jones and Vogler will serve two-year terms as mayor and vice mayor.

