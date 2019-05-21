Annual Click It or Ticket campaign underway in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Martinsville Police Department's annual Click It or Ticket campaign is underway.

Through June 2, the department will be setting up checkpoints and doing extra patrols.

A checkpoint was set up Monday night, but thankfully no one had to be ticketed.

"There is always an increase of seat belt use with this public campaign," Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Maj. Robert Fincher said. "That's why it's so important. We just want to get out the message it saves lives if you wear your seat belt."

While the campaign is designed to crack down on people not wearing seat belts, officers will also be on the lookout for other violations.

