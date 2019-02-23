Annual Danville food bank fundraiser sells out for first time

DANVILLE, Va. - Filing into God's Storehouse, people picked out a ceramic bowl made by local artists and then sat down at a table and ordered one of several soups.

This is the fifth annual event, which God's Storehouse donor and marketing coordinator Nicole Eanes says helps raise money for the nonprofit.

"All of the soup was donated, the utensils, plates, bread. Everything was donated, so it's not a charge at us for anything. All of the proceeds from the tickets go directly to our mission," said Eanes.

Four hundred tickets were sold for $50 each.

That's $20,000 for the food bank.

Just as important as the money raised is the awareness raised about the food bank's importance.

That's where the ceramic bowls come in.

"It's just the symbolism of taking home an empty bowl to remember that there are people hungry in our community. We average serving around 174 families a day," said Eanes.

For Drew Wilson, one of the 400 people who purchased a ticket, the bowls have an even bigger meaning.

"My mom was an art teacher at GW, so she was kind of instrumental. Some of her students would make the bowls," said Wilson.

This year was the first year his schedule allowed him to come to the event.

"It's really neat to be able to take something home and support God's Storehouse," said Wilson.

Danville resident Veronica Bowers was another first-timer.

"I'm really excited about it and seeing all the people here that donate and give to the community," said Bowers.

A feeling likely shared by the many people who count on this event to help fill their empty bowls.



