Applications being accepted to fill open Martinsville City Council seat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville City Council members are now taking applications for the open council seat.

Councilwoman Sharon Brooks-Hodge resigned her seat in July.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 14 and council members plan to choose a new member by Aug. 23.

If they don't, a special election will be held in November.

Martinsville Mayor Gene Teague said the names of the applicants will be revealed on Aug. 14 and the public will have an opportunity to offer comments.

"Our charter spells out the process for appointments and that charter specifically says that, if a vacancy occurs, city council shall appoint a replacement. So it's pretty clear on the process we're supposed to use," Teague explained.

An application is in the process of being made available on the city's website.

