Areas declaring local emergencies in response to heavy rainfall, flooding

ROANOKE, Va. - Cities and counties across the region are declaring states of emergency as we see flash flooding and heavy rains across the region.

So far, Carroll County has declared a local emergency and Danville has declared a local state of emergency.

According to a release from city officials, Danville city manager Ken Larking declared the local state of emergency due to the excessive rainfall and wind that has flooded streets, knocked down trees and caused power outages.

The declaration of emergency in Carroll County went into effect at 3:00 p.m.

The statement from the county reads, in part:

We are prepared to open shelters as necessary in various locations throughout the county. We urge citizens to stay alert for changing conditions and monitor local news outlets, social media, the county website, and NIXLE alerts for announcements of shelter status and locations.

The county says it can provide transportation to shelters.

