Arrest warrants: Henry County murder may have been part of a robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Arrest warrants for the three suspects charged in the Feb. 17 shooting death of a Henry County man indicate the shooting may have been part of a robbery.

The Arrest warrants say the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Jake Lewis, was planning to rob the victim, 37-year-old Eric Adams.

Investigators say surveillance video from Adams' home shows Lewis walking into Adams' home around 11 p.m.

The warrants say 37 minutes later, Adams and Lewis came out to the porch to smoke.

Twelve seconds after they went back inside, Adams' home security system detected the sound of breaking glass, which investigators believe to be from gunshots, according to the warrants.

Ten seconds later, the second suspect, 18-year-old Dylan Day, is seen on video running into the home, the warrants claim.

Day and Lewis are then seen on video taking multiple electronic devices from the home and loading them into a car.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Landon Handy, backed the car up to the home after Lewis initially went inside with Adams.

The warrants say Handy told investigators that he knew Lewis planned to rob Adams and that Lewis had a gun when he went into the home.

Investigators are still looking for a possible fourth suspect.

