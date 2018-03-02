Arrest warrants: Henry County murder suspect called mother for a ride from the scene

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - We're learning more about last weekend's homicide in Henry County.

​According to arrest warrants for the suspect, 44-year-old Curtis Callaway, the victim, 74-year-old Juanita Dalton, went to Callaway's home Sunday.

Dalton's body was found in her burning car in a wooded area on Irisburg Road in Henry County Sunday evening.

The warrants say the last number in her phone was Callaway's landline number.

When investigators questioned him, he initially lied about seeing Dalton Sunday but later admitted he lied.

The warrants say he drove Dalton's car to Henry County with her in the passenger's seat and then set the car on fire, but the warrants don't say if Dalton was alive or dead at the time.

Callaway then reportedly called his mother to come pick him up.

When questioned by investigators, he had what appeared to be blood on his clothes, scratches on his arms, and mud on his boots the warrants state.

The medical examiner in Roanoke said Dalton died from being stabbed in the neck.

Callaway is charged with second degree murder and arson.

