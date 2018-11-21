Arrest warrants reveal new details about Danville's latest homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's latest homicide was a "hit," according to arrest warrants for the suspect.

David Moss is charged with first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant for the charge, there is a witness who is cooperating with investigators and is willing to testify and claims Moss told her that the homicide was a "hit" because he was owed $150 and two grams of cocaine.

The warrant does not say if the victim, Benjamin Hairston, is the person from who Moss wanted the money and cocaine.

The warrant goes on to say that Moss told the witness that the gun used in the homicide "had a robbery on it.

After the homicide, Moss contacted the witness and said the gun "had a body on it" and he wanted it back.

The warrant does not say why the witness had the gun or if they gave it back to Moss.

When investigators initially responded to Hairston's house, the warrant says, the door to the house was locked, as was Hairston's car.

Investigators developed Moss as a suspect and tracked him down to an apartment in Danville.

When they searched his car, according to the warrant, a key to Hairston's house and a key to his car were found.

A separate arrest warrant says Moss is charged with shoplifting for stealing a pair of shoes from Belk's in Danville the day before the homicide.

Although the warrant is separate from the warrant for the homicide, the shoplifting charge is listing on the warrant for the homicide but the warrants do not say how the charges may be connected.

Danville police continue to investigate the homicide.

