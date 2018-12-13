Arrest warrants reveal new information about shooting of state police vehicle in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Arrest warrants reveal new information about Tuesday's shooting of a state police special agent's vehicle in Danville.

Arrest warrants for 19-year-old Daviez Hairston say he admitted to firing five to seven shots out the open rear driver's side window of the car police say he was in at the time of the gunfire.

A state police special agent was following the car around midnight as part of an investigation into recent shootings in Danville.

The special agent believed the car may have been connected to the shootings.

According to Hairston's arrest warrants, when he noticed the car he opened fire. He didn't know the car was being driven by a state police special agent, according to the warrants.

The warrants also say Hairston had just gotten out of jail Dec. 4.

The warrants for 20-year-old Gregory Gladden say he admitted to driving the car police say he, Hairston and three others were in.

After the shooting, police say, the suspects' car sped off but crashed a couple of blocks away.

All five people reportedly in the car were arrested at the scene.

The three who have not been charged were released Wednesday, according to police, because there was not enough evidence to charge them.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.